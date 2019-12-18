Technical View: Nifty climbs above 12,200, forms bullish candle

After opening higher, the Nifty gained more strength and ended the day at a record high for the second consecutive session on December 18. The hope of more measures from the government kept the momentum going while easing global trade tensions lifted metals and IT stocks.

The index closed above 12,200 for first time and formed a small bullish candle on daily charts as the closing was higher than opening value.

Experts were cautious given the record highs despite negative market breadth. If the index breaks 12,163, the intraday low for December 18, then there could be selling pressure in the coming sessions.

The Nifty after opening higher at 12,197 remained in a positive terrain for most of the session and hit an intraday high of 12,237.70. It dipped below its previous close once in the morning and hit the day's low of 12,163.45. Finally, the index closed 56.70 points higher at 12,221.70.

About 940 shares declined against 840 advancing shares on the NSE.

"Albeit Nifty50 registered a close above its psychological hurdle of 12,200 levels with new life time highs, trading range for the day remained narrow inside 74 points with a small bullish candle," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told, Moneycontrol.

He said though there are no apparent sell signals on the charts, advance:decline ratio remained negative, whereas some of the momentum oscillators failed to keep pace with the higher tops of the Nifty price chart and continued making lower tops, hinting at weakening momentum.

Hence in next trading session the index may come under selling pressure, if it trades below 12,163 for at least 30 minutes, Mohammad added.

If the index manages to get past and sustains above 12,237, then the Nifty shall expand its upmove into the 12,290–12,350 zone.

Mohammad advised traders to remain neutral on long side bets, whereas intraday traders could consider shorting if the index trades below 12,163 and look for a target of 12,090.

India VIX fell by 2.06 percent at 12.33 levels, which suggests there could be continuation of buying.

"Lower volatility could continue to provide the support to the index to attract fresh buying interest," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

On the monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 12,200 strike. Meaningful Put writing was seen in 12,200 and 12,100 strike, while Call writing was seen at 12,400 followed by 12,300 strike.

The data suggests a shift in higher trading range in between 12,000 and 12,300 for the Nifty in coming sessions.

In line with the benchmark indices, the Nifty Bank, too, opened on a positive note and corrected in the first hour of the trades. However, the banking index managed to hold its support of 32,000 and rebounded sharply in the latter half.

It concluded the day around the highest point of the session and formed a Dragonfly Doji candle on the daily chart. It closed at 32,244.30, up 104 points.