business Stock Market Live: Will Tata Power deliver on its promise? | Markets with Santo & CJ Tata Power set itself some very ambitious targets for the next five years but the company's recent earnings have made Santo believe that the company is setting itself up for a steep climb. CJ believes that market will continue to believe in the story. Watch the duo clash heads over the fate of Tata Power plus share their thoughts on Polycab India, Mphasis and Delta Corp