business Stock Market Live: Why Prashant Jain leaving HDFC AMC is bad news | Markets with Santo & CJ Prashant Jain, a celebrated fund manager, is out of his way from HDFC AMC and CJ believes that his exit could spell more trouble for the company while Santo still believes in the greatness of the institution. Plus the duo spar over the outlook for UltraTech, Cyient and Gokaldas Exports.