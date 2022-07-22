business Stock Market Live: Two major earnings of the day - PVR & RBL Bank | Markets with Santo & CJ PVR's Q1 results were delicious and CJ believes that the best is yet to come for the company that had seen some of its worst days during the pandemic. Santo, on the other hand, is eager to pick holes in apparent revival in RBL Bank's Q1 earnings. Watch the duo share their thoughts on the two major earnings of Thursday.