business Stock Market Live: Metropolis & Wipro in focus | Consumer Cos to gain from easing agro commodities? Europe ended higher following a choppy session, amid continuing market caution over the inflationary outlook. Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by the end of the day, having reversed earlier losses. Stocks in the spotlight today – Max Healthcare, Wipro and Metropolis Healthcare. We also explore the confluence of likely strong festive demand and falling commodity prices in the coming quarters. Could consumer-facing businesses have a good run?