business Stock Market Live| LIC Q1 results a turning point for stock? | Markets with Santo & CJ LIC's Q1 results were strong on a year-on-year basis but showed weakness from the previous quarter. CJ believes that the life insurer's stock will continue to struggle but Santo's sees scope for turn around after a dreadful first three months on the bourses. Watch the duo debate what lies ahead for LIC's stock plus share their thoughts on Muthoot Finance, Astral Pipes and Zomato.