business Stock Market Live | Hotel Shares To Rally Further? | Tata Cons, Eicher In Focus | Morning Trade Hotel sector sees strong Q1FY23 performance. Shares of the toll booth and hotel companies are expected to bump up ahead of the long Independence day weekend. We speak to Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol Pro Team. Stock in spotlight today: Tata Consumer, Eicher, Coal India. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Chandan Taparia.