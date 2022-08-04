business Stock Market Live: Hindalco, Inox Leisure In Focus; Oil Dips Post OPEC Decision | Morning Trade OPEC and its allies agreed to raise their collective oil production by 100,000 barrels a day in September. Is the move expected to impact crude oil prices? We speak to Manisha Gupta of Moneycontrol. Also, Stock in spotlight today: Hindalco, Inox Leisure, Redington and AU SFB. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.