Technicals
Stock Market Live: Bears resurface but will they last? | Markets with Santo & CJ
Moneycontrol News
Sep 01, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
Nifty bears have made a solid comeback after being beaten black and blue on Tuesday. Watch Santo & CJ discuss if bears have the staying power or will bulls keep marching on. Plus hear the duo's thoughts on Zee Entertainment, SRF and Ramco Cement.
first published: Sep 1, 2022 02:45 pm
