business Stock Market Live: Aviation stocks all set to fly higher? | Markets with Santo & CJ Government has finally removed the cap on domestic airfares but CJ believes surging flight ticket prices could start hurting demand just when it was rising. Santo, as usual, disagrees. Watch the duo debate on where airfares could be headed and what it may mean for airline stocks. Plus their thoughts on SpiceJet, Tata Metaliks and Karur Vysya Bank.