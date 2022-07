business Share Market Live: Tata Motors Vs Maruti -- Which Stock Should You Buy? | Markets With Santo & CJ Maruti wants its lost market share back but Tata Motors is the new kingpin of SUVs. Tata Motors is also looking to go aggressively into the future with its bet on electric vehicles whereas Maruti Suzuki remains cautious. Watch Santo & CJ debate on which of the two auto sector majors deserve your consideration as the market warms up to the sector after a two year hiatus. Plus the duo share their thoughts on Greaves Cotton, NBCC and Voltas.