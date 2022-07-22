business Share Market Live: Reliance Q1 result preview; top stocks: ICICI Bank, Infosys | Morning Trade Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is expected to report strong earnings for Q1FY23, aided by a sharp rise in gross refining margins and strength in its organised retail business. We discuss the key expectations with Nisha Poddar. On the spotlight today: ICICI Bank, Infosys and JSW Steel. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.