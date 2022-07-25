business Share Market Live: Decoding Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank and Kotak Q1 Result | Morning Trade Infosys, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank have reported their earnings for Q1FY23. We analyse fundamentals and technicals of these stocks. In the spotlight today: Bharat Electronics and Granules India. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Ruchit Jain of 5paisa Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.