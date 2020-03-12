Over 50% of Nifty, Sensex stocks fall 10-40% in just 2 months; what to do now?

Indian market have reversed sharply after hitting their fresh record highs in January. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 42,273, while Nifty50 hit a life high of 12430 on January 20, 2020. Sensex and Nifty50 are now down by about 16 percent and 19 percent, respectively, from their record highs in a just a matter of 2 months. Close This has opened doors for long-term investors to buy into quality stocks which are available at attractive valuations, suggest experts. related news Ideas for Profit | Hawkins Cooker: Well placed in a challenging macro environment

Market Live: Corona pandemic wipes out 2,500 pts from Sensex, Nifty below 9,700

More than 50 percent of the stocks in the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have recorded double-digit losses during the January 14-March 9 period, data from AceEquity showed. As many as 19 companies in the S&P BSE Sensex have fallen 10-40 percent since January 14. The list includes TCS, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ONGC. Among Nifty, 37 companies fell 10-40 percent, including Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, GAIL India, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Axis Bank and Bharti Infratel.

There are more than 300 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index which have fallen 10-80 percent since January, including Bliss GVS Pharma, Andhra Bank, Indian Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Motherson Sumi, PNB, Delta Corp, Allahabad Bank, Parag Milk, Reliance Capital and Gayatri Projects. From record high in January to 52-week low on March 9, has turned tables for the bulls. There is a fear of recession which is looming over financial markets across the globe. The rising Coronavirus cases across the world is threatening to disrupt the supply chain and slow down economic activity. “It seems that global markets are in a firm downturn and the trigger point has been coronavirus which has impacted global growth and supply chain. As for India, crude collapsing, M-cap to GDP being at low levels, anemic growth in corporate profits in the last couple of years and low leverage in the system will save us from the hard-hitting our markets beyond a point,” Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking told Moneycontrol. “Though levels are hard to predict rather we would be more willing to focus on corporate fundamentals and its earning cycles and the market expectation of valuations for these companies, thereby the value price mismatch which the market offers,” he said. Stay away from catching a falling knife: