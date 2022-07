business Nifty Slumps As FPIs Turn Tide In Favour Of Bears Again | Markets with Santo & CJ Nifty is on course for the third negative close and FPIs might be the culprits again! Watch CJ discuss why a sudden shift in FPI positioning may be responsible for the latest leg of downturn in the market. Plus the duo debate over the prospects of Gravita India, Indian Hotels and BPCL.