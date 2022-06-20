business Nifty Tries to Fend Off Bears But Midcaps, Smallcaps Can't | Markets With Santo & CJ Nifty 50 is trying to fend off bears amid a deepening sell-off in midcap and smallcap stocks as fears rise among retail investors over likely slowdown in the domestic economy. Watch Santo & CJ explore what's ahead for India's second-line stocks in the days ahead. Plus, the dynamic duo share their thoughts on PolicyBazaar, Marico, Berger Paints, Page Industries and Ashok Leyland.