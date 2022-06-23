business Nifty and Sensex Rebound! Will D-Street Make A Comeback In Second Half Of 2022? | Markets with Santo & CJ Nifty and Sensex have staged a strong rebound after Wednesday's selling. On the show today, CJ argues with Santo why the Indian market could be in for a comeback in the second half of 2022 and shares why he is bullish on Tata Motors, Intellect Design and Affle India.