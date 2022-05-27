 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Morning Trade | IT and Metals: Opportunity Or Threat?

Moneycontrol Video
May 27, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

IT and metal sectors are an opportunity or a threat? Catch Sumaira Abidi in conversation with Sujan Hajra of Anand Rathi Group. We also answer your stock queries with Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #Moneycontrol #Morning Trade With Moneycontrol #stocks #video
first published: May 27, 2022 08:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.