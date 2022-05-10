 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Trade | Impact Of Rising Interest Rates On Debt Funds, Stocks In Focus & More

May 10, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

In today's episode, we discuss the impact of rising interest rates on your debt funds with Kayezad. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities will be joining to answer all your stock queries.

first published: May 10, 2022 08:15 am
