business Moneycontrol Markets Weekly | When will Nifty cross 16k and which stocks should you buy? Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao caught up with Gautam Duggad, Head of Research – Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal, to understand which way the markets are headed and what to make of the earnings delivered so far. Duggad is currently betting on Financials, Cement, IT, and he also believes Consumer and select Auto Ancillary companies can yield good returns over the long haul. Listen in to find out more