business Moneycontrol Markets Weekly | When will auto stocks revive & best play on EV & consumer themes As Nifty and Sensex continue to soar to record levels this week, on Moneycontrol Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Pankaj Murarka, Founder, Renaissance Investment Managers. Tune in to this fireside chat where Murarka shared his views on a wide array of themes, ranging from Banks to Pharma and Consumption. He also told us why Auto sector still looks attractive. Listen in