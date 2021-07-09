MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Markets Weekly: Tata Motors, Metals, IT in focus; What to buy ahead of Q1 results?

Karunya Rao caught up with Mahantesh Sabarad of SBI Cap Securities, to talk about the overall market mood, with a special focus on auto, IT and metal stocks. Sabarad also remains constructive on midcap IT, chemical and select banking stocks from a long-term view.

