MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Moneycontrol Markets Weekly | Stocks to watch as banks make a comeback & market hits record high

As benchmark indices make fresh record closing high levels, Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao caught up with Daljeet Singh Kohli of Stockaxis to take stock of the market moves and the way forward for retail investors. Kohli shares his views on a host of sectors, including banking and financials, sugar, pharma among others. Watch the video for more insights.

Moneycontrol Video
September 03, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
Moneycontrol Video
Tags: #markets weekly #Nifty #stock markets #video
first published: Sep 3, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.