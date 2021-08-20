business Moneycontrol Markets Weekly | How to pick stocks with strong technicals amid market volatility This week on Moneycontrol Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Pritesh Mehta, Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities. Mehta shared insights on a host of stocks he is bullish on, along with answering our viewer's queries. He continues to be cautious on autos, financials and mid caps, while betting on midcap IT and FMCG.