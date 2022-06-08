 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Markets With Santo & CJ | Voltas, Brigade Enterprises, BEL, Praj Ind and Petronet LNG in the spotlight

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 08, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Markets are set for a negative close as the RBI hikes repo rate. What are the stocks on Santo & CJ's radar today? Let's find out.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #MArkets With Santo And CJ #Santo And CJ #stock market #video
first published: Jun 8, 2022 02:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.