Markets With Santo And CJ | Bears Control The Market; Tata Steel, HUL, Hindalco: Stocks In Focus

Apr 25, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

On Santo’s radar today: Tata Steel, HUL, Tata Motors, Intellect Design, Hindalco. Bears in control! Nifty April futures move below Nifty 50 spot price. CJ gets some good news for the Bulls.

first published: Apr 25, 2022 02:49 pm
