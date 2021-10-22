business Markets Weekly | Taking stock of market volatility, ‘unreal’ IPO valuations & banks’ outperformance In this week’s edition of Moneycontrol Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting to take stock of market volatility, weakness in the broader markets and ‘unrealistic valuations’ of IPOs. Srivastava also shares his outlook on metals, banking and consumer space. Listen in.