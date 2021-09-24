business Markets Weekly | Sensex above 60k, China's Evergrande crisis & more; What should investors do? Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao caught up with Ashish Shanker of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth to take stock of the big market events of the week. Shanker says domestic story is intact, and bets on domestic sectors including consumer discretionary, infrastructure etc. He is also optimistic about IT stocks for the next 3-4 years. Listen in as he explains China’s Evergrande crisis, domestic tailwinds and outlook for Q2 earnings