Market enters bear phase: Nifty slips below 9,700 for the first time since Sep 2017

The Nifty50 took a vertical fall from the high of 12,430 recorded on January 20 to 9,875, which is the intraday low as on March 12 — a fall of 20.56 percent.

Tracking the sell-off in global equities, Nifty50 hit a 32-month low while the S&P BSE Sensex breached 34,000 to hit a 24-month low on March 12.

Nifty broke below 9,700 level for the first time since September 2017.

Theoretically, a bear market condition gets triggered whenever a stock or an index falls more than 20 percent from its record high. Mimicking the fall in Nifty, the S&P BSE Sensex has also entered a bear phase.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell from the high of 42,273 recorded on January 20, to 33,723, which effectively translates into a decline of more than 20 percent.

But, this is not the first time when the Nifty50 has entered a bear phase. The last time when it entered bearish territory was in 2015 before bouncing back.

The Nifty50 registered a vertical sell-off from 9,119 recorded on March 4, 2015 to 6,825 which was the intraday low formed on February 29, 2016 which effectively translates into a drop of more than 25 percent.

In 2010, the market bottomed out after taking a hit of 28 percent from the highs of 6,338–4,531.

Anecdotal data suggest that usually, declines in the index have not gone further than 25-28 percent; hence, a recovery could be in sight.

"We have strong technical reasons to believe that a major part of the Indian market is in a bear phase since January 2018 despite Nifty50, in isolation, hitting new lifetime highs on the back of a handful of counters," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"We believe that if markets are falling just because of the panic created by COVID-19 due to temporary disruption in the economic activity then things in market as well as in economic activity shall fall in place once the threat from this virus abates which can happen in next three months as summer catches up across the world," he said.

Mohammad further added that based on our long term projections and technical evidence with us we believe this market should bottom out in the zone of 10,100–9,850 levels where everyone should jump in to buy.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.