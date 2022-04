business LIVE: Morning Trade | As insurance stocks jump into focus ahead of LIC IPO, should you be buying them? On Morning Trade with Moneycontrol today: Should you buy insurance stocks ahead of the LIC IPO? Get all your stock queries answered LIVE. Post your questions in the comments section. #AskMC. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Neha Dave of Moneycontrol Pro.