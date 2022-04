business LIVE: Markets With Santo & CJ | Nifty, Sensex Rise; Why Are Defence and Cement Stocks Buzzing? In today's show: HDFC falls 19% from its recent highs. Is it a good time to accumulate the stock? CJ tells you all about it and some other interesting stocks. Santo gives a glimpse of what’s brewing in the cement sector. Watch live to know why HAL, not a widely owned stock, is on his radar today.