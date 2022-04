business LIVE: Markets With Santo & CJ | Nifty, Sensex slump; PVR, Paytm buck the trend and CPI, IIP in focus Moneycontrol's brand new live market show that brings you the ultimate vibe check on Dalal street. In today's show: On Santo’s watch list is weak market on back of rising bond yields; IIP, CPI data and expectations from Infosys Q4. On CJ’s radar today: Nifty 50’s 17700 call option sees massive short positions; why Paytm & PVR are surging in a weak market.