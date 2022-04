business LIVE: Markets With Santo & CJ | Pre-Open: Hariom Pipe's Debut, Infosys Q4 Results & Stock Takes In today's show: It’s expiry day on Dalal Street. On CJ's watch list today: Hariom Pipe is set to debut on NSE & BSE today and ONGC may see uptick on back of spike in global oil prices. Will banks manage to hold ground in a falling market? On Santo’s radar today: Infosys, Petronet LNG & JSPL and also some Andar ki Khabar on Escorts! Watch live to know what stocks are on Santo & CJ's radar today. #MarketsWithMC #StockMarket #Stocks #LIVE #SantoAndCJ