business Markets With Santo & CJ | Bulls Take Control; Bajaj Auto, Adani Power, SBI: Stocks In Focus In today's show: The market is holding steady despite weak global cues. CJ gives you the update on the market action. Stocks on Santo’s watch list: Bajaj Auto, Adani Ent, Adani Power, Hind Zinc, SBI. Watch Live to know what stocks are on Santo and CJ's radar today.