4.3
Technicals
IT Results Preview Plus Stock Spotlight On Biocon, Marico, Tejas Networks | Morning Trade
Moneycontrol Video
Jul 06, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
What to expect from the Q1FY23 results of IT companies? We ask Omkar Tanksale of Axis Securities. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.
TAGS:
#morning trade
#stock picks
#Stocks to Watch
#video
