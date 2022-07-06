 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT Results Preview Plus Stock Spotlight On Biocon, Marico, Tejas Networks | Morning Trade

Moneycontrol Video
Jul 06, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

What to expect from the Q1FY23 results of IT companies? We ask Omkar Tanksale of Axis Securities. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.

first published: Jul 6, 2022 08:17 am
