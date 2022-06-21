 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is The Worst Over For Markets? Plus, Bharat Forge, HUDCO And Other Stocks In Focus | Morning Trade

Jun 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Is the worst over as markets return to positive territory? We ask Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL. Plus, all your stock queries answered LIVE as usual, this time by Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking.

first published: Jun 21, 2022 08:22 am
