Is The Worst Over For IT? Spotlight on Indian Oil, Sterlite Tech, Minda Industries | Morning Trade

Jun 30, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Will IT stocks gain from weakening rupee? We ask Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities.

first published: Jun 30, 2022 08:05 am
