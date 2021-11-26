business Is market correction finally here? Insights from ICICI Prudential's Anish Tawakley on navigating volatility In this week’s edition of Moneycontrol Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Anish Tawakley of ICICI Prudential AMC to decode the D-Street mayhem. Nifty 50 breached 17,000 levels and BSE Sensex slips 1,800 points intraday, registering the biggest single-day fall since early April