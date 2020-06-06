Inverse head and shoulder pattern suggests buying opportunity in Torrent Power

Shabbir Kayyumi

Why should one buy Torrent Power?

In technical analysis, an inverse head and shoulders pattern describes a specific chart formation that projects a bearish-to-bullish trend reversal. An inverse Head and Shoulders reversal pattern forms after a down trend, and its completion marks a trend reversal to up trend.

In the standard Inverse head and shoulders pattern, we connect the high after the left shoulder with the high created after the head. A trend line is drawn by connecting these highest points of the two peaks, which is called as “Neckline". This trend line is the most important component of Inverse H& S pattern.

Torrent Power Limited is trading in an up move while forming Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern and this pattern has been completed on a close above Rs 330 marks.

This stock is trading above strong resistance line standing around Rs 330 levels which is tested multiple times earlier & it also suggests a strong bullish bias to continue further after a breakout.

Recent formation of Inverse Head & Shoulders classical pattern has given a breakout by trading above Rs 330 marks, suggests buying in the stock for higher targets of Rs 390.

Volume will also add further insight while trading these patterns. Decent volume participation while giving breakout will also give support to Inverse H& S pattern.

Buy Signal:

1. A decisive close above neckline (330) of Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern will give a pattern breakout.2. Prices are already trading above short- term moving average 20 DMA which will define bullish short-term trend.3. Mid- term moving average 50 DMA defines mid-term trend is very well augur with bulls as prices are sustained and trading above it.

4. Decent volume participation while pattern breakout will also give additional confirmation.

Profit Booking:

Target as per Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern is calculated by adding height of head (H) to neckline which comes to Rs 390, however one can book profits near previous swing high which is around Rs 380 levels.

Stop Loss:

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of right shoulder on closing basis and one should exit from long position. In case of Torrent Power it is placed around Rs 298 levels.

Conclusion:

We recommend buying Torrent Power around Rs 330 levels with a stop loss of Rs 298 for higher targets of Rs 380 as indicated in above chart.

The author is Head - Technical Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.