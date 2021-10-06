business Ideas For Profit | Vesuvius India VIL is a proxy play for the increased production of steel, which is likely to be seen in FY22 and FY23. As per World Steel Association and various other industry associations, global steel demand, excluding China, is likely to witness a 7 percent growth from 2020 to 2022. Crude steel production in India is on course to achieve 10-11 percent growth in FY22 compared to FY21. With India now being the second-largest consumer after China, demand is likely to grow by 15 percent from 2020 to 2022. VIL’s presence in India will turn out to be a distinct advantage. Find out how