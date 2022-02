business Ideas For Profit | Robust inflows in equity mutual funds; is it time to buy AMC stocks? FY22 was a spectacular year for the mutual fund industry, which saw positive net inflows into equity schemes in all the months so far. The average assets under management of the MF industry crossed Rs 38 lakh crore as of January-end. SIP flows hit an all-time high of Rs 11,517 crore in November 2021. So, which stock is a worthy bet given the healthy undercurrents in mutual fund industry? Watch the video to find out.