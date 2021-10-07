business Ideas For Profit | Ircon International and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd In the case of Rail Vikas Nigam and IRCON International, which are the most likely candidates for merger considering the overlap of businesses, the combined entity will hold close to Rs 5,500 crore worth cash, which is 55 percent of their net worth. This is huge, and one of the reasons why the combined return on equity is low at 13 percent. In this video, we tell you why the merger can create value for all the stakeholders.