MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!

business

Ideas For Profit | How will COVID-19 and consumer sentiment impact FMCG stocks in FY22?

With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country hard, consumer sentiment is likely to get impacted. Intermittent lockdowns and lower disposable income will possibly put a check on overall consumer spending and especially expenditure on FMCG products that are discretionary in nature. In this edition of Ideas For Profit, we find out how COVID-19 and consumer sentiment will impact FMCG stocks in FY22

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.