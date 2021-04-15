business Ideas For Profit | How will COVID-19 and consumer sentiment impact FMCG stocks in FY22? With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country hard, consumer sentiment is likely to get impacted. Intermittent lockdowns and lower disposable income will possibly put a check on overall consumer spending and especially expenditure on FMCG products that are discretionary in nature. In this edition of Ideas For Profit, we find out how COVID-19 and consumer sentiment will impact FMCG stocks in FY22