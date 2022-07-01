business ICICI Sec or Deepak Fert: Which Stock Is Worth Buying In Current Market? | Markets With Santo & CJ ICICI Securities has tanked 45% in 2022 while Deepak Fertilisers is up 59%. Watch Santo & CJ argue over which stock is worth considering for the remainder of the year. Plus the duo share their views on current market set-up, one dividend stock, and one consumer-centric play.