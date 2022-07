business How to stay invested in stock market amid weak rupee, falling crude oil & recession worries After six days of continuous losses, Rupee is headed for the longest weekly losing streak since 2008. The Indian currency is down 7.5% against the US Dollar this year. The Dollar index is also a 20-year high of 109. Crude oil prices are nearing $100 per barrel. Amid a weak rupee, falling crude prices, and recession worries, how can you stay invested in the stock market? Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Sunil Sundaram of Sundaram Mutual as he gives some tips for the investors.