Governments' IT spend may touch $589 billion in 2023: Gartner

Worldwide government IT spending is forecast to total $589.8 billion in 2023, an increase of 7.6 percent from 2022 as they aim to modernise and innovate critical IT infrastructure and applications, stated market research firm Gartner on May 23.

“Global challenges like inflation and workforce scarcity and their local repercussions are testing the abilities of government CIOs to respond with appropriate service delivery mechanisms and organisational accountability,” said Apeksha Kaushik, Principal Analyst at Gartner. “In addition, the 'great resignation' and the competing demand from the commercial sector have forced governments to re-examine their approaches to counterbalance internal talent scarcity.”

Gartner further added that in 2023, government organisations will sustain commitment to investing in digital programmes. “Governments are increasingly spending their IT budgets to replace legacy applications. Gartner’s 2023 CIO and Technology Executive Survey showed that 57 percent of government CIOs plan to increase funding for application modernisation in 2023, up from 42 percent in 2022,” said Kaushik.

This year, worldwide governments will also ensure their digital projects endure mission impact, Gartner stated. By 2026, the company foresees over 75 percent of governments will gauge digital transformation success by measuring the enduring mission impact.

IT spending in India:

In a recent report, Gartner had said that IT spending among Indian businesses is projected to touch $108.5 billion in 2023, while global IT spending is projected to reach $4.6 trillion in 2023, an increase of 5.5 percent from 2022.

Despite continued global economic turbulence, every region worldwide is projected to achieve IT spending growth in the next one year, the Gartner report said.

Software to remain highest spending segment in 2023

Gartner highlighted that this year, software will continue to be the highest-growing segment. "Application modernization investments will increase supported by more software-as-a service-based solution offerings. The use of low-code application platforms (LCAPs) is also on the rise and will further accelerate legacy modernization efforts," it added.

“Compensation constraints and limited resources to attract and retain IT talent is becoming an even bigger challenge today as many governments are facing IT talent shortage,” said Kaushik.

Gartner added in order to increase productivity and innovation in IT, organisations will embrace a multi-sourced workforce strategy by optimising the use of internal IT talent and investing in employee experience tools to empower and spark innovation, as well as partnering with external IT service providers to speed time to value.

Throughout 2023, government organisations will continue to invest in initiatives that improve access to digital services as constituents increasingly demand experiences that are equivalent to online customers.

While digital transformation remains a top priority for governments, some government CIOs have indicated they are falling short in realizing maximum benefits from their digital investments.

“Government CIOs who are moving beyond scaling digital solutions across their critical services are ensuring that further investment in digital solutions can directly impact how they achieve the mission or public purpose of their organization,” said Kaushik.