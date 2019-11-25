App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news! More than 50% of Nifty50 cos trading at discount to historical averages

Most of the companies are facing a slowdown in their respective industry and recovery would take some more time, hence not all companies could be termed a value buy, suggest experts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high last week while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 12,000 and is just 200 points away from its record high of 12,103.

The biggest problem which investors face at this point especially when one wants to put in fresh money is: Which stocks to buy?

Well, one thing for sure is that no one can time the markets but what we can do is try and look for stocks that are available at valuations which are reasonable when compared to their 10-year PE average.

Close

A Price-to-Earnings ratio or PE value the company is a ratio of current market price to its earnings per share. It is also referred to as a multiple. This measure of valuing the company is used by investors to filter out stocks for investment.

related news

The golden rule of investment is to pour money in stocks that are trading at attractive levels compared to their intrinsic value, thus allowing investors to create wealth over a period of time.

But, does it make sense to invest in stocks which are trading at a discount or better to stay with winners? Experts are of the view that not all stocks which are trading at a discount to 10-year PE average can be termed as a value buy,  while some stocks that are trading at premium valuations will continue to get buying interest.

Companies trading at a significant discount to their historical averages include names like Tata Steel (-63 percent), Zee (-55 percent), Bharti Infratel (-55 percent), ONGC (-52 percent), Coal India (-46 percent) and NTPC (-40 percent).

Most of the companies are facing a slowdown in their respective industry and recovery would take some more time, hence not all companies could be termed a value buy, suggest experts. But, some money may shift to undervalued stocks while stocks trading at premium valuations will continue to attract buying interest.

“Some money may shift from expensive stocks to value stocks but some of the expensive stocks may continue their momentum where earning growth is still strong,” Amit Gupta, Co-Founders and CEO TradingBells told Moneycontrol.

“Companies that are trading a significant discount may do well, but this won't be the case for all companies because the money will chase only those companies where earning growth is visible,” he said.

Motilal Oswal

There are more than 50 percent of the companies in the Nifty50 which are trading at a premium to their historical averages. These include names like Titan (+60 percent), Maruti Suzuki (+55 percent), Britannia (+53 percent), Asian Paints (+52 percent), HUL (+51 percent) and Nestle (+47 percent), according to data from Motilal Oswal.

“We believe investors prefer investing in stocks that would restrict erosion of capital in a bear/volatile market and are relatively safe players,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

“Companies such as Titan, Maruti, Britannia, Asian Paints, HUL and Nestle are consistent performers as well as the market leader in their respective industries, which helps them in trading at a premium valuation,” he said.

Mishra further added that these stocks would continue to trade at a premium valuation given strong promoter track record, strong corporate governance, and stable long term growth prospects. So, we believe investors should stick to such stocks and average these stocks on dips.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Motilal Oswal #PE Valuations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.