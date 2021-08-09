Gold Price Today: Yellow metal falls over 1%; Silver futures down 2%

India Gold MCX October futures fell over 1 percent in morning trade on Monday tracking fall in international spot prices which fell to more than four-month low as robust U.S. jobs data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would raise rates quicker than expected.

Spot gold fell over 2.3% to $1,722.06 per ounce. Earlier in the session, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31, said a Reuters report. The data boosted the dollar and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 45,981 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 1.9 percent lower at Rs 63,730 a kilogram.

On Friday, gold and silver prices settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,763.50 per troy ounce, and silver September futures contract settled at $24.33 per troy ounce.

Gold & Silver Rates Aug 07, 2021 Gold Rate in Mumbai Aug 07, 2021 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 46,700 46,700

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹45,700 45,700 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai Aug 07, 2021 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 702 702

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹70,200 70,200 View more Show

Domestic markets were also settled on a weaker note. Gold and silver prices crashed on Friday on strong U.S. job data which led to strength in the dollar index as well as benchmark 10-year bond yields.

“The gold saw its worst crash in the prices since April 2020 reacted to stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payroll data. Strong U.S. job data also send signal to the Federal Reserve to layout its plan to reduce bond purchases by early 2022,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain weak in Monday’s session and could show further weakness amid strong gains in the U.S. equities and strength in the dollar. Gold could test $1710 per troy ounce levels again. Gold has support at $1734-1710, while resistance at $1778-1792 per troy ounce,” he said.

At MCX, gold has support at 46300-45950 and resistance at 46920-47200; silver has support at 64100-62800 and resistance at 66200-67100 levels. “We suggest selling in gold below 46600 with a stop loss of 46920 for the target of 45800 and in silver below 65000 with a stop loss of 66100 for the target of 63200,” recommend Jain.

Technical indicators

Expert: Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1804/oz after a 0.3% decline yesterday. Weighing on gold is firmness in the US dollar amid some hawkish comments by Fed officials.

ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest. However, supporting price is increased geopolitical tensions, rising virus cases, and mixed economic data from major economies.

Gold has once again corrected after failing to sustain above 1836/oz level but is still holding above $1800/oz level. Gold may remain volatile along with equities however we may see some recovery if US non-farm payrolls data disappoints.”

Expert: Amit khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited

Gold and Silver may give gap down opening, traders should wait for the best opportunity to invest in Gold and Silver. Price are in an oversold zone so should avoid fresh shorts and try to invest in evening sessions only. Traders should also focus on important technical levels given below for the day:

August Gold closing price 46,640, Support 1 - 46000, Support 2 - 45500, Resistance 1 - 46900, Resistance 2 - 47200.

September Silver closing price 65000, Support 1 - 63700, Support 2 - 62400, Resistance 1 - 65700, Resistance 2 - 66300.

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot and futures gold & silver prices crashed on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated.

Domestic gold and silver prices ended with losses on Friday, tracking overseas prices.

The bullion Index ended weaker, tracking weak domestic gold and silver prices.

Domestic gold and silver prices and Bullion Index futures will start with a gap down trade this Monday morning, tracking overseas prices.

On the domestic front, if MCX Gold October starts below 46650 we could witness that the futures could continue its correction up to 46380-46100 levels. Resistance is at 46800-47000 levels.

On the domestic front, MCX Silver September is sustaining below 65000 below which could see 64090-63200 levels. Resistance is at 65500-66250 levels.