 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Commodity Live: Rubber prices hit 19-month low; Good news for tyre companies?

Moneycontrol News
Aug 19, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Rubber prices hit a 19-month low. Good news for tyre companies? Find out why with Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Commodities #video
first published: Aug 19, 2022 12:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.