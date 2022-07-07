English
    Can China's policy move jump-start Tata Motors? | Markets with Santo & CJ | Hot Stocks | Moneycontrol

    Will China's move to support its car market revive Tata Motors' fortunes, or is the market beginning to lose patience. Watch Santo & CJ debate the road ahead for India's leading auto company. Plus, the duo lock horns over Sobha, Arihant Superstructures, Godrej Consumer, and Adani Wilmar

